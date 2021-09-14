-
Starting Monday, 15 churches in Pontiac and Southfield will offer free COVID-19 tests on a rotating basis over the next two weeks.It’s a joint effort with…
Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Monday that they have filed six felony charges against Southfield City…
Is there a link between crime rates and refugee resettlement in the U.S.?One group’s research suggests there is--a beneficial one, and that one Michigan…
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has granted a controversial permit to drill oil on church-owned property in Southfield.Traverse…
Southfield Mayor Ken Siver is expecting a large turnout at tonight's public meeting on a hotly debated oil and gas drilling proposal.The Michigan…
A week ago I mentioned that Jordan Development, a major oil and gas exploration company based in Traverse City, wanted to drill a well on a church…
If anyone doubts the danger of not appropriately considering environmental hazards, they need only to consider Flint.To try to save a little money, the…
The City of Southfield has purchased the closed Northland Center mall for $2.4 million.Northland fell into receivership last year, after years of…
Earlier this year I talked about Southfield, which I think is one of the more intriguing communities in Michigan.Southfield, which has between 70,000 and…
When the news came yesterday that Northland Mall, that early suburban icon, would close forever in 30 days, I was with former State Senator Jack…