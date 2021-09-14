-
Coming soon to a city near you: U.S. Space Command? Sterling Heights in Macomb County is working on a proposal to become the new home of the United States…
-
Cape Canaveral might have a bit of competition up here in the north. The Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport near Lake Huron is being considered as a spot for a…
-
Political and business officials in Michigan are trying to win permission to make a former Northeast Michigan Air Force base into a rocket launch…
-
In what NASA is calling "HERstory" in space, Christina Koch and Jessica Meir stepped outside the International Space Station on Friday to replace a bad battery charger.
-
Today on Stateside, Republican state legislators are considering ways to pay for road repairs, including one proposal that would allow counties and cities…
-
Fifty years ago this week, America crowded around television sets to watch Neil Armstrong take man's first step onto the moon. Among the viewers was a kid…
-
It was the only part of the Apollo 11 spacecraft that came back from the moon. Designing, testing and building it was a monumental task, according to two engineers who were part of the effort.
-
It was considered impossible. It was said to be like taking a picture of a grapefruit on the moon but with a radio telescope.That’s how 29-year-old…
-
Every image you've ever seen of a black hole has been a simulation. Until now. "We have seen what we thought was unseeable," said Event Horizon Telescope Director Shep Doeleman.
-
Since being selected as an astronaut by NASA in 2000, Lake Orion native Andrew Feustel has been on three space missions and spent more than 61 hours on…