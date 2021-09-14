-
Jeanne Bishop and Kathleen Marble are huddled together over their laptop and notes, quietly trying to figure out where they’re going to put all the kids…
During the month of November alone, the number of people who died from COVID-19 doubled in certain hospitals and health systems across Michigan. Sparrow…
Update, Monday November 16: After a weekend that was "incrementally better" than expected in terms of COVID-19 patient admissions, Sparrow leadership now…
The Michigan Nurses Association has filed an unfair labor complaint against Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.It stems from the hospital's recent decision to…
Sparrow Hospital officials in Lansing are celebrating their recent certification as Michigan’s first Comprehensive Stroke Center.The Lansing hospital is…
Sweltering temperatures are becoming life-threatening in some parts of Michigan.Dr. Michael Clark is an emergency physician at Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital.…
Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital is joining a national health care network run by the Mayo Clinic.Sparrow Hospital is not being bought by the Mayo Clinic. But…
Sparrow Hospital nurses are supposed to start voting today on a new contract.Last minute negotiations headed off a threatened lockout at Lansing’s Sparrow…