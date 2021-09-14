-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has set special elections to fill a pair of vacant state senate seats.The former holders of the 8th and 28th state senate seats won…
-
A large field of candidates will be on the ballot this week as Flint voters decide who they want to represent them in Lansing.Sheldon Neeley resigned from…
-
Voters in one Michigan Senate district will have to wait until November to get a new state senator.Michigan’s 2nd Senate District covers parts of Detroit…
-
There’s not much on the ballot in Michigan tomorrow, but what is there is sparking controversy.There are primaries for three state house seats.The…
-
Allegan County Commissioner Jim Storey announced today he'll run to replace former state representative Cindy Gamrat. Gamrat was expelled from office last…
-
Duggan and Napoleon lead primary raceUnofficial results from the primary elections for Detroit mayor have been released. Former Detroit Medical Center CEO…
-
Three ballot proposals approvedMichigan voters will decide on six ballot proposals in November. The state Supreme Court rejected challenges to three out…
-
Republican Kerry Bentivolio has moved on in the special election to replace Thaddeus McCotter in Michigan’s eleventh district.Bentivolio was one of four…
-
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson wants political parties use a lottery to winnow the number of candidates running to…
-
An expensive primary to replace Congressman Thad McCotter will go forward with five Republicans and one Democrat on the ballot. This afternoon, a state…