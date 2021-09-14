-
The state confirmed another 5,584 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic above 800,000. More…
Health organizations in Grand Rapids are setting up a vaccine clinic that they hope will eventually be able to vaccinate 20,000 people per day. The clinic…
Hope.A word that’s been in short supply in Michigan hospitals recently.But now, just maybe, there's a sign of it.The number of people hospitalized with…
West Michigan’s largest hospital system says it can handle the current surge of COVID-19 cases.But compared to last week, “the situation has definitely…
West Michigan’s hospitals are once again being forced to postpone surgeries and other inpatient medical procedures as the number of people infected with…
A law firm in Grand Rapids says more than 1,000 doctors at the area’s largest hospital are being forced to sign new contracts, or face salary cuts.The…
Today on Stateside, a West Michigan hospital puts into action a pandemic plan more than a decade in the making. Also, Michigan’s manufacturers assess the…
In 2008, Spectrum Health hospital system in Grand Rapids received a pandemic preparedness grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).…
A West Michigan woman says she raised more than $11,000 this past weekend to afford a heart transplant after Spectrum Health rejected her from its…
Lawyers for Spectrum Health are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by a patient who alleges the company told her employer she was a medical…