The U.S. trend of raising speed limits has been deadly for many. A new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says higher speed limits have…
Gov. Rick Snyder is letting Michigan drivers go a little faster.Snyder signed a package of bills Thursday that will, among other things, raise the speed…
Some rural freeways and highways in Michigan might see a speed limit increase. That’s if Governor Rick Snyder signs a package of bills headed for his…
The state Senate is the next stop for a bill that would raise Michigan’s speed limit to 75 miles per hour on some roads.The state House approved the…
A package of bills to allow speeds of up to 80 miles an hour on rural highways in Michigan has stalled in the state House. A key bill in the package came…
State lawmakers say they’ve reached a deal to increase speed limits on some Michigan roadways.On Tuesday, a state House panel is expected to vote on bills…
A package of bills now being considered by the state House could bring big changes to driving in Michigan.The bills would boost speed limits on rural…
The State House is moving on a package of bills that would boost speed limits on some Michigan highways MLive's Capitol reporter, Jonathon Oosting, joined…
Speed limits may change for Michigan's rural highways: the legislature is looking at raising them to 80 miles an hour.State Rep. Brad Jacobsen (R-Oxford)…
What matters more to you: Being able to drive faster, or being able to walk or ride your bike without dodging a speeding car?That's how the battle lines…