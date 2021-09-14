-
Lawyers say they’ve agreed to a broad framework to settle lawsuits against the state’s School Reform Office. The office caused controversy when it mailed…
This week, attorneys representing four Michigan school districts will argue that the state overstepped its bounds when it threatened to close three dozen…
Gov. Rick Snyder has reversed course and moved Michigan's school turnaround office back to a state department over which he has no direct control.The move…
You cannot tell if Michigan’s School Reform Officer Natasha Baker was prepared to recommend closing any of the 38 schools on the state’s lowest performing…
The state is stepping in to help struggling schools instead of closing them. Earlier this year 38 schools were marked for potential closure. Those were…
Detroit and at least seven other Michigan school districts have reached an agreement with Michigan’s Department of Education to allow more than 35 schools…
The state says 38 schools with persistently low test scores might not have to close by the end of the year. At least, not yet. These schools now have 60...