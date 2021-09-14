-
The St. Clair County Jail has installed new procedures for inmates who request religious diets.Until now, inmates who wanted religious diets were required…
A record number of Chinese students are attending U.S. colleges and universities. In Michigan, a public high school is getting in on the trend. Lake Shore High School will host 88 full-time students from Beijing during the 2012-2013 academic year.
Plans are underway for a natural gas company to construct a pipeline under the St. Clair River into Canada, stretching some 1,500 feet.More from the…
This week, we’re bringing you a series of stories on cancer and the environment.Today, in the third part of our series, we’re going to St. Clair…
It's been a mild winter, and, so far, a big disappointment for people who enjoy playing in the snow.Some people are getting desperate.Amy Biolchini…
Looking at the photos... they don't really look like snowmen - more like snowbots, but I guess that's the kind of quality you can expect when the goal is…
There was a explosion at a natural gas storage facility in St. Clair County this morning.The Detroit Free Press reports:The Times Herald reports that…