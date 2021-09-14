-
Recently, a recreational fishing boat on the St. Clair River forced two freighters into a game of chicken by refusing to move out of their path at a point…
-
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is recommending that loss of fish and wildlife habitat be removed from the list of environmental…
-
U.S. and Canadian government agencies took part in a mock oil spill drill along the St. Clair River just south of Port Huron today.With temperatures in…
-
Government agencies will practice responding to an oil spill from a pipeline crossing the St. Clair River tomorrow. The pipeline passes beneath the St.…
-
A Houston-based company, Plains LPG Services, LP, has withdrawn its request for a federal permit to transport crude oil through a pair of 98-year-old…
-
UPDATED at 4:30 pm on 4/22/16 Imperial Oil of Canada is still tracking chemical levels in the St. Clair River after a spill earlier this week. The company…
-
There's been an ever-increasing drumbeat of alarm over the more than 62-year-old Enbridge Line 5 running under the Straits of Mackinac carrying some half…
-
Three federal border agents who died during the Prohibition era in Michigan will be honored Thursday.Border Patrol Inspectors Franklin Wood and Earl…