-
The prosecuting attorney for St. Joseph County has been charged with drunken driving and having open intoxicants in his vehicle, says Attorney General…
-
June in Michigan means time to tuck away the storm windows, dust off that swimsuit, and maybe attend a wedding or two. Weddings are currently a more than…
-
State wildlife officials are concerned that a potentially damaging fish has turned up in the St. Joseph River in Berrien County.It wasn’t that unusual…
-
St. Joseph-based developer Edgewater Resources is reportedly in the process of raising $70 million for a new resort on the city's river.The Wall Street…
-
We've been talking a lot about class, what it means, and how we define it.We took a trip to St. Joseph and Benton Harbor. They’re called the Twin Cities,…
-
Michigan Republican Congressman Fred Upton of St. Joseph will head the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the next legislative session. The GOP won…