The ground is getting warmer at one of the state’s most contaminated sites.The Environmental Protection Agency is using a process called thermal…
In 1973, a plant owned by Velsicol Chemical made a mistake and shipped a toxic flame retardant chemical to a livestock feed plant.That chemical was…
President Donald Trump's proposed budget calls for cutting money for cleaning up Superfund sites by a third. But the EPA's new head, Scott Pruitt, has…
There are a lot of former industrial sites in Michigan that need to be cleaned up. The pollution left behind in one town in the middle of Michigan is…
This week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the Rams would be allowed to move from St. Louis back to Los Angeles. I realize you might not…
The city of St. Louis, Michigan would much rather be talked about as the geographic center of the Lower Peninsula.Instead, there's a lot of focus on the…
This week, we’ve told you about efforts to clean up the old Velsicol Chemical plant. There’s a threat to the local drinking water supply after the first…
There are a lot of former industrial sites in Michigan that need to be cleaned up, but the Velsicol Superfund sites in St. Louis, Michigan are unusual in…
About 10 years ago, a weird chemical started showing up in the drinking water in St. Louis, Michigan.It was a byproduct of DDT. The insecticide is now…
It's been over 40 years since the Michigan Chemical Corporation/Velsicol made a catastrophic mistake that affected millions of Michigan residents. The…