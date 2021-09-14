-
When Amor Ftouhi arrives in court this week the only question is how many years in prison he'll face for stabbing a Flint airport police officer in…
-
A prosecutor handling charges from a 2010 stabbing spree in the Flint area says he'll talk to victims and relatives about offering plea deals to close the…
-
Update:A man suspected of stabbing 14 men in and around Flint, Mich., two summers ago has been convicted of first-degree murder in the first case to go to…
-
Update 12/10/2010 6:28 a.m.:A judge has ruled that there is enough evidence against Elias Abuelazam to send his cases to Genesee County Court. That means…
-
(by Steve Carmody, Michigan Radio)A judge has ordered the man suspected in a series of stabbings in the Flint area to be held without bond. Elias…