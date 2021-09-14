-
Flint’s former city attorney has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against Mayor Karen Weaver and the city.Stacy Erwin Oakes was fired in January after being…
Flint’s elected leaders once again have the ability to file a lawsuit against the state for its handling of the city’s water crisis.Today, the city’s…
An independent probe has found no evidence of unethical conduct by Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.The allegations came from Flint’s former city administrator.…
The state Senate Judiciary committee will consider a bill tomorrow that would make it easier for criminals to have part of their records expunged.House…