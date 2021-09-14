-
Survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking would get more support under a package of five bills introduced in the state House.Supporters…
-
Update October 20, 9:30 a.m.:Nicole Beverly took the stand yesterday to testify against her ex-husband, and saw the man who has threatened her life and…
-
There's been an important development in the story of Nicole Beverly.Beverly is the Ypsilanti mom who spoke to Stateside last month, describing the abuse…
-
Stories like that of Nicole Beverly, whose abusive husband is set to be released from prison in August despite alleged threats to kill her and her…
-
Hundreds of people banned from the University of Michigan campus may soon be able to walk again freely on the Ann Arbor campus. More than 2 thousand…