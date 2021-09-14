-
Many Michigan students got lower M-STEP test scores during COVID, but not all students took the testThe Michigan Department of Education released scores for its M-STEP standardized test, a statewide exam taken by third through eighth and eleventh grade…
-
The U.S. Department of Education has denied Michigan's request to waive the federal requirement of year-end statewide assessments, known as state…
-
Many Michigan students will take some type of standardized test this school year, despite the pandemic. But there’s a lot that’s still unclear.Michigan's…
-
The Michigan Department of Education again has asked the U.S. Department of Education to waive standardized testing for the 2020-2021 school year so…
-
June Teisan isn't a fan of national standardized testing for K-12 kids under the best of circumstances.During a pandemic, when many school districts are…
-
Today on Stateside, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says Michigan students need to take standardized tests this year. We check-in with an educator…
-
If Michigan students return to classrooms this school year, they won’t have to take the M-STEP test.U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced Friday…
-
In yet another step that would have been unthinkable just a week ago, Michigan is asking the federal government for a waiver on federally-mandated…
-
Today on Stateside, we talk about rethinking how we measure whether a school is succeeding or failing. Plus, a conversation with Michigan Supreme Court…
-
Standardized testing may become less standardized for Michigan students.The Michigan Department of Education recently asked federal department to allow up…