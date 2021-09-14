-
Michigan lawmakers will be back at the state Capitol today after a two-week Spring break and it appears that their attention will turn to the state…
The state Senate is expected to vote this week on a proposal to give emergency financial managers more control when they take over the budgets of cities,…
Senior aides to Governor Rick Snyder say they don’t expect the massive budget protests in Wisconsin will spread to Michigan. Lieutenant Governor Brian…
All this year, Michigan Radio has been asking people from across the state for their 3 ideas for how we can improve things in Michigan. The series is…