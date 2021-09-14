-
An exonerated man’s federal lawsuit has led to a legal fight between the city of Detroit and the Michigan attorney general’s office.Desmond Ricks is suing…
-
As it stands now, the likely nominee for United States Senate is three-time Senator Debbie Stabenow. Gretchen Whitmer is getting endorsements from leading…
-
The Democrats running for state Attorney General represent two wings of the party.Dana Nessel is a self-described progressive. Pat Miles is more centrist,…
-
One of the key roles of a state attorney general is protecting consumers.A guest editorial in Bridge Magazine today accuses Michigan Attorney General Bill…
-
For the 120-plus women and girls who were allegedly abused by former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar, it’s overwhelming to think that…
-
Imagine a blind date without someone in the other chair. This week, we are on the political dating circuit, meeting some of Michigan’s statewide hopefuls…
-
This week, Michigan State University denied a request from a white supremacist group to rent space on campus. The university said it denied the request…
-
A judge in Lansing says Andrew Shirvell is entitled to unemployment benefits after being fired as an assistant state attorney general.Shirvell was…
-
Republican Bill Schuette gave his acceptance speech just now, declaring that Michigan needs less crime and lower taxes and now that Republicans are in…