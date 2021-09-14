state bar association

-
An attorney says she should not have to join the State Bar of Michigan in order to practice law. And she has filed a lawsuit to strike down the…
-
Two separate conferences want to teach the public what they need to know about Michigan's new medical marijuana laws.The conference for attorneys is…
-
The State Bar of Michigan is apologizing for honoring a short story with "racist" symbolism.The bar association has offered Michigan lawyers a chance to…
-
The Michigan State Bar wants to change the way the state's courts work.A task force of judges and lawyers are recommending changes they say will save the…