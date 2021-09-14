-
What possible connections did Michigan have to the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection? That's a question Democratic state lawmakers are hoping to answer.…
-
Plans for a mass demonstration Sunday at the state Capitol drew a large law enforcement presence, but only a small crowd of protesters.A small group of…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated Michigan National Guard units ahead of protests expected Sunday at the state Capitol.The coordinated law…
-
An Eaton County man is under arrest after allegedly phoning in a bomb threat to the Michigan State Capitol Thursday morning.48-year-old Michael Varrone of…
-
A group of Democratic state representatives said Thursday that a ban on firearms in Michigan's state Capitol building is long overdue.They want the…
-
In mid-August, they panicked. By that point, prosecutors allege they’d been talking for months, batting around ideas, honing a plan. They’d found each…
-
Two Democratic state senators have introduced a pair of bills this week (SB 1158 and SB 1159) that would prohibit open and concealed carry of firearms…
-
The Michigan State Capitol Commission is considering whether to ban firearms inside the capitol building. The six-member body voted down a motion to enact…
-
Protesters were back at the Michigan Capitol on Thursday to voice their displeasure with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders. After armed…
-
Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday morning. Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action advocated for two bills; one would…