state emergency loan board

-
Some Detroit Public Schools debt has been downgraded again — this time, into junk territory.The credit rating agency S&P Global lowered its rating on two…
-
The state is giving Benton Harbor Area Schools another emergency loan.The southwest Michigan school district of roughly 2,200 students has already…
-
Inkster voters are deciding a millage renewal this Election Day — for a school district that no longer exists.The state dissolved Inkster schools in July…
-
Pontiac schools are getting an emergency $10 million loan from the state to pay its employees and vendors.This is the second $10 million emergency loan…
-
Michigan lawmakers have approved loaning more money to schools facing serious financial problems.Long term, low interest emergency loans help school…
-
The state's Emergency Loan Board is not very transparent regarding how it makes decisions for state emergency management or consent agreements.The board…
-
Benton Harbor’s school board is working to please Michigan’s Department of Treasury so it can get an emergency loan.The school board approved plans to let…
-
In order for parents to make the best decisions for their children, they need to know what’s going on. So do taxpayers and voters.In my years of writing…
-
Michigan is nearly out of money to lend school districts in case of financial emergencies.The state treasury department had up to $50 million total to…
-
Flint firefighters’ next contract will be decided by a state board.Last night, the Flint city council approved an alternative contract to the one the…