The Michigan Civil Service Commission has adopted a rule that says state employees must decide every year whether they will pay union dues. A lawsuit is…
Michigan Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, this week introduced legislation that would get rid of health benefits for domestic partners of state…
Some economists say Michigan failed to consider the consequences of ending pension plans for public workers.The state stopped offering pensions to new…
Thousands of state employees are applauding a judge’s ruling that they shouldn't be forced to pay for their pension benefits.An Ingham County Circuit…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Nearly 50,000 state workers are getting refunds on the 3 percent they've been paying for a year toward retiree health care…
Governor Rick Snyder’s administration has reached a deal with unions representing 35,000 state employees on a two-year contract beginning next year. Last…
Update 3:12 p.m.Governor Rick Snyder has decided not to send out 30-day layoff notices to thousands of state workers while contract bargaining…
The Michigan Court of Appeals says the Legislature violated the state constitution by illegally taking money from state employee paychecks to cover…
The Central Michigan University Faculty Association organized a work stoppage on the first day of classes yesterday after they said the CMU administration…
Governor Rick Snyder’s administration and state employee unions have begun a new round of contract negotiations.The Snyder administration has set a big…