-
How much do you trust state government and its ability to do its job?The Center for Michigan spent the past year asking that question of thousands of…
-
The primary election in West Michigan's 72nd District to replace term-limited Republican State Representative Ken Yonker was a crowded race, and perhaps…
-
One Well Brewing in Kalamazoo opened its doors Tuesday night for Michigan Radio’s latest rendition of Issues & Ale, our community conversation event…
-
On Tuesday, we sipped Brewery Becker’s “historic” ales and lagers while discussing a similarly historic topic: public trust in state government.The Flint…
-
Local government officials believe they and their colleagues are pretty ethical. They seem to feel differently about state officials, however.Those are…
-
Michigan state government is about to undergo a major reshuffling.During the next 18 to 20 months, approximately 2,000 state employees will have to pack…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - State auditors are raising questions about thousands of dollars of purchases charged to gas cards. The audit released Friday found…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A newspaper investigation finds the state of Michigan spends at least $40 million a year for employees' travel but there are…
-
Over the past decade, the number of Michigan state government workers has shrunk, and that's left some state-owned buildings with lots of vacant space.Now…
-
Some of Michigan’s city and township officials are worried about a bill that would limit how much they could charge for public information requests. The…