State House of Representatives

Today on Stateside, a conversation with former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing about his celebrated NBA career, his life in business, and coming into politics…
A bill just introduced in the Michigan House is aimed at cracking down on the prescription of fake emotional support animals.House Bill 4910, known as the…
Michigan’s decision-makers are gathered this week on Mackinac Island for the annual Detroit Policy Conference. State House Speaker Tom Leonard is among…
A new bill could help prevent hot car deaths among children.The legislation was introduced last week by state Rep. Robert Kosowski (D-Westland). It would…
There’s disarray among House Republicans in Lansing today.The bill to cut Michigan’s personal income tax was defeated very early this morning.That income…
Michigan is getting the battleground treatment in the final days of Election 2016 with visits from both Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and…
There’s some mystery about who’s trying to rally support for Libertarian Party candidates in two Michigan state House races.In recent weeks, fliers…
Campaign spending on 15 pivotal state House seats tops $10 million, according to the Michigan Campaign Finance Network. Democrats need to win nine state…
Democrats and Republicans are spending heavily on TV ad buys to sway voters in a handful of state house elections.Democrats need to win 9 seats currently…
Governor Rick Snyder is not on the ballot this year but he is using Election 2016 to burnish his image and protect his legacy. Snyder has at least two…