Stateside: Ballot initiative on income tax; businesses push immigration reform; Arab American votersToday on Stateside, an activist group wants to convince voters to change Michigan’s constitution in order to restructure income taxes. Plus, how…
Returning money to taxpayers was the talk as the Legislature opened its 2018 session today. One of the first orders of business is dealing with an issue…
A $3 million grant to fix the massive sinkhole in Fraser was at the center of a battle in the state Legislature this week. This Week in Review, Weekend…
The center strikes back. We are seeing a resurgence in the power of moderate Republicans in D.C. and Lansing.‘Repeal and Replace’ Gets PulledIt wasn’t…
President Donald Trump delivered his first speech to a joint session of Congress last night. This Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug…
A Republican-backed bill to rollback Michigan's income tax died on the floor of the state House early Thursday morning. This Week in Review, Weekend…
In the first vote of the session, Republican leaders in the state House came up short.In the wee hours of Thursday morning, the House took a roll call…
The Department of Homeland Security revealed dramatic changes to its policies on Tuesday. This Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou…
Lawmakers in Lansing might not try to do away with the state income tax after all; but, they are still looking to reduce it.A new version of the bill…
State House Republicans are aggressively pushing through an income tax cut and rollback, despite numerous questions raised during a committee hearing…