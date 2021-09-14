-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and his fellow Republicans could find themselves knee-deep in health care issues Wednesday when lawmakers…
Battle Creek is opting out of a new state law that requires local government employees pay more for their health insurance. And it’s not alone. The…
In Michigan, voters are allowed to overturn laws they don't like. This is how it works: you try and get enough signatures to get a referendum to repeal…
A state lawmaker says tax-funded sex changes for prisoners need to be outlawed. The Department of Corrections says it already has a policy to reject…
The federal government is expected to rule soon that Michigan’s system for funding Medicaid is illegal. That would put more than a billion dollars in…
A state law that would require punishment for Michigan teachers who go on strike appears to be on a fast-track in the state legislature, Steve Carmody…
Michigan lawmakers return to Lansing this week. The new state legislature will be sworn in at the state Capitol. Michigan Public Radio's Laura Weber filed…