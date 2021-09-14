-
Michigan’s K-12 schools can expect a big spending boost as they prepare to welcome students back to classrooms.The Legislature adopted a spending bill…
-
Lawmakers in Michigan's House of Representatives have introduced a package of bills designed to make changes to existing laws regarding public safety.The…
-
Today on Stateside, state Senator Ed McBroom defends a controversial package of election bills making their way through the state legislature. Plus, Black…
-
Lansing has always been a busy place. It’s home to the state Legislature, which makes it a popular location for protests from across the political…
-
A bill recently passed in the state Senate would prevent law enforcement from using facial recognition technology.Republican Senator Peter Lucido is a…
-
This week two stories were released about secretive funds benefiting Michigan legislators and the Republican and Democratic parties. The stories were a…
-
The primary election in West Michigan's 72nd District to replace term-limited Republican State Representative Ken Yonker was a crowded race, and perhaps…
-
A small group of Flint pastors came to the state Capitol today to thank lawmakers for approving more money for Flint.“We thank you Lord for the resources…
-
There is no agreement at the state Capitol about how to fix Detroit’s schools and time is growing short as the possibility of a default looms. But, it’s…
-
President Obama's visit this week puts the national spotlight back on Flint and its water crisis. It has been four months since Governor Snyder declared a…