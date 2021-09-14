state of the state 2016

-
Michigan’s governor has promised people living in Flint he will fix their tainted drinking water.But many residents in the city of 100,000 don’t believe…
-
A couple of state senators stopped by Stateside to give their reaction to the State of the State address given by Gov. Rick Snyder Tuesday evening.The…
-
Flint State Representative Sheldon Neeley would like to hear Governor Snyder commit to spend part of a budget surplus to address Flint’s water crisis…
-
It’s practically a political certainty that Governor Rick Snyder will announce a plan for cleaning up the Flint water crisis tomorrow evening when he…
-
The state Legislature returns to the Capitol this week and Governor Rick Snyder will kick off the political year in Lansing with his State of the State…