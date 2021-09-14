-
If you’ve been living in Michigan for a while, chances are that you have noticed a drop in the quality of services you are getting from local government.…
-
A lawsuit filed today threatens to blow a $4 billion hole in the state budget.The legal action says that’s how much the state shortchanges local…
-
Governor Snyder has named Brad Coulter as emergency manager for the city of Lincoln Park.Coulter will take a leave of absence from his job as a consultant…
-
Flint’s mayor says his and other Michigan cities need more revenue sharing dollars from the state.Mayor Dayne Walling delivered Flint’s “State of the…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Local governments bore steep cuts in state revenue-sharing payments in the 2000s as sales tax collections lagged and lawmakers…
-
“Painful” cuts to Lansing’s city budget are being predicted by the man heading a task force studying the capitol city’s budget problems.David Hollister…
-
Michigan's budget will have about $300 million more this year than state economists predicted in January.That money is the result of a combination of…
-
265 Kalamazoo City employees are eligible for the early retirement incentive. According to the city’s Human Resources Director Jerome Post, 191 of them…
-
Critics and allies alike say Detroit Mayor Dave Bing's proposal to get the state to pay the city more than $200 million faces an uphill battle.It’s one of…