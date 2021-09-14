-
Lawyers say they’ve agreed to a broad framework to settle lawsuits against the state’s School Reform Office. The office caused controversy when it mailed…
This week, attorneys representing four Michigan school districts will argue that the state overstepped its bounds when it threatened to close three dozen…
Gov. Rick Snyder has reversed course and moved Michigan's school turnaround office back to a state department over which he has no direct control.The move…
You cannot tell if Michigan’s School Reform Officer Natasha Baker was prepared to recommend closing any of the 38 schools on the state’s lowest performing…
The Detroit Public Schools Community District starts giving students the M-STEP test this week. That’s the annual statewide test used to measure student…
What’s up is down and what’s down is up when it comes to ranking schools in Michigan.Dozens of schools found they dropped 50 points in the state rankings…
In January, the state’s School Reform Office sent a warning letter directly to parents at 38 low-performing schools. The letter told parents their child’s…
Republican US House leaders on Friday withdrew their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the bill from the floor after it…
The Detroit Public Schools Community District is following through on its threat to sue the state School Reform Office, even after the state has largely…
An experimental and contentious turnaround effort in the East Detroit Public Schools is coming to an end, as state-appointed CEO Gary Jensen announced…