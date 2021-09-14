statewide petition drive

-
Time is running out for the petition drive to recall Governor Rick Snyder.A spokesman says the Stop Snyder petition drive has collected around 400,000…
-
A coalition of activist groups is trying to make an issue of the Legislature passing laws to bypass petition drives and ballot measures.The groups say…
-
Michigan voters could see a question on the November ballot this year asking them to make the state Legislature part-time.The Committee to Restore…
-
Andy Dillion's campaign funds in disarray “Michigan election officials are declining to allow the closing of a fund from state Treasurer Andy Dillon's…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan could require people paid to collect signatures for a ballot drive to wear an ID badge.Legislation to be considered by a…
-
On Fridays Rick Pluta and I have been taking a look at politics in the state. But, before we could really get into our main topic of the week – state…
-
Flint’s emergency manager is talking with city unions. The talks may be critical to coming up with a way to solve the city’s multi-million dollar budget…