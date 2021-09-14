-
State health department officials are urging sexually active Michiganders to get tested regularly for a wide variety of sexually transmitted…
Cases of a rare form of gonorrhea have spiked in West Michigan, officials say. Disseminated gonococcal infection (DGI) is a form of gonorrhea that affects…
State health officials are urging Michiganders to be tested for several sexually transmitted diseases.Until recently, Michigan has seen a slow decline in…
Rates of sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise, but many doctors aren't aware of one of the most effective tools for fighting these infections.…
The number of people diagnosed with chlamydia rose 6.4% in Michigan from 2014 to 2015. In all, there were 47,702 cases of chlamydia last year.Gonorrhea…
A recent legal case in Cass County is raising questions about HIV disclosure laws in Michigan. Trevor Hoppe is a sociologist who specializes in sexuality,…
Welfare benefits lost if children miss more than 10 days of school"A new policy goes into effect Monday that takes away welfare benefits from families…