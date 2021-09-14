-
Wayne County has finalized a deal that will rid the city of Trenton of one of its worst eyesores - the long-vacant McLouth Steel plant. The buyer is Crown…
-
On Friday, President Trump's first tariffs hit $34 billion worth of Chinese imports.Beijing quickly responded with its own tariffs on equal amounts of…
-
Earlier this month, President Trump announced new tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from the European Union, Canada, and Mexico. American automakers…
-
Last week, Canada’s Minister of International Trade made an official visit to Detroit to meet with auto industry officials and other business leaders.…
-
Things got worse for trade between the U.S. and Canada as our neighbors to the north announced retaliatory tariffs in response to the Trump…
-
Michigan State University economist Charles Ballard minced no words to describe his reaction to President Trump's announcement that he will impose new…
-
A project to redevelop an old steel mill south of Detroit is getting over $2 million in grants and loans from the Michigan Department of Environmental…
-
Citizen groups are suing the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality over an air permit it granted to a Dearborn steel plant.Two months ago, the MDEQ…
-
ECORSE, Mich. (AP) -United States Steel Corp. says an explosion at a plant near Detroit has killed one worker, and operations have halted while an…
-
If you’ve been following our coverage of iron mining in the region, this might interest you. Cliffs Natural Resources, North America’s biggest iron ore…