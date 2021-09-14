-
A big economic development project in Grand Rapids seems to have Republican lawmakers rethinking their opposition to industry-specific tax breaks.GOP…
-
Plans for a new school in West Michigan for students in kindergarten through college are moving forward. The school will focus on science, math,…
-
Grand Rapids-based furniture maker Steelcase plans to donate its iconic pyramid-shaped building to a nonprofit group.Steelcase spent more than $100…
-
Steelcase CEO Jim Hackett announced to the company’s board of directors during an annual shareholder meeting Wednesday he’ll retire early next year.…
-
Grand Rapids-based Steelcase, Holland based-Haworth and Zeeland-based Herman Miller are showing off new lines of chairs, collaborative office spaces, and…
-
A longtime leader of Grand Rapids furniture maker Steelcase died over the weekend.Robert Pew died Saturday in Florida. He was 89.Pew was Steelcase’s…
-
Steelcase, the world’s largest office furniture maker is celebrating 100 years in business. But sales of the metal filing cabinets Steelcase is named for…
-
Steelcase doesn’t manufacture much office furniture in West Michigan anymore, but it still has about 3,000 employees here. They gathered for the birthday…