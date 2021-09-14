STEM fields

-
The Next IdeaFEMMES, Females Excelling More in Math, Engineering and Science, is a group of University of Michigan graduate students and faculty who are…
-
When you think "Michigan," you think tourism, right? Or, for some, maybe it's Tim Allen telling you about the state's open roads, fall colors, glistening…
-
We recently had a discussion on Stateside that explored the question: Why are there not more women in the STEM and Computer Science programs?After that…
-
Rick Snyder has been one of the most enthusiastic governors in pressing Congress and the White House for immigration reform.He recently proposed a plan to…
-
A young woman entered college, full of the dreams she’d been holding tight since early grade school: dreams of being a doctor. She entered college in…
-
A recent study coming out of Michigan State University reaffirms the need for one educational discipline that’s been continuously cut over the past decade…
-
Michigan needs to fill 274,000 jobs by 2018 in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). And according to a report released by the…
-
Students from 143 Detroit area schools competed in the Metro Detroit Science and Engineering Fair Wednesday. Almost 1400 middle and high school students…