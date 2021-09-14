-
In yesterday's Detroit Free Press, Stephen Henderson, editorial page editor, wrote:"We need to concentrate on reinstalling basic covenants that value life…
-
This week Michigan Radio and our media partners in the Detroit Journalism Cooperative are looking at how the city is functioning under bankruptcy and the…
-
This week, Stephen Henderson, editorial page editor for the Detroit Free Press, pointed out the positive momentum around the Detroit bankruptcy, and also…
-
Michigan Radio’s Sarah Cwiek was in the courtroom today when U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes ruled that Detroit was eligible for Chapter 9…
-
Let's turn to Detroit's Mayoral election. Voters in Michigan's largest city will head to the polls one week from tomorrow.Within that race for Mayor is…
-
The 2014 election season is warming up. In Michigan, we're moving from "One Tough Nerd" to "One Successful Nerd."In an early bid to make his case for…
-
The primary election of 2013 is history. Now the focus shifts to the November general election.For the two candidates who want to become Detroit's next…
-
To many of us, Sunday mornings mean a full cup of coffee and our Sunday paper. And there certainly has been no shortage of dire and ominous headlines…
-
It’s been a few months since the city of Detroit and the state entered into a consent agreement aimed at stabilizing the city’s finances. Since then, the…