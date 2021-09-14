-
Coming soon to a city near you: U.S. Space Command? Sterling Heights in Macomb County is working on a proposal to become the new home of the United States…
-
Across Michigan and the United States, people are taking a moment to remember America’s military dead.In Washington, President Donald Trump is marking his…
-
Macomb County will have to spend an extra $5 to $10 million to fix a major sinkhole on 15 Mile Road in Fraser. County officials say a lawsuit is to…
-
A group of residents is fighting a settlement that would allow construction of a mosque in the Detroit suburb of Sterling Heights.In 2015, Sterling…
-
The city of Sterling Heights has agreed to settle two federal religious discrimination lawsuits, and allow the American Islamic Community Center to build…
-
The U.S. Justice Department has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Sterling Heights, accusing the city of religious discrimination when it…
-
They asked for permission to build a mosque in the city of Sterling Heights. After weeks of debate, the city denied their request.Now, the leaders of the…
-
Update: 1:54 p.m. August 16The City of Sterling Heights says animosity toward Muslims played no role in its decision to unanimously deny a permit to the…
-
Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor is clarifying comments he made online this week about a controversial mosque project that’s divided the city.Taylor…
-
When we talk about post-traumatic stress disorder, the conversation usually focuses on our members of the military, both active-duty and veterans.But that…