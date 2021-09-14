-
There are now more than 300 women and girls who claim former sports doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused them, according to their civil suit attorneys.…
Democrat Steve Bieda of Warren had been running to replace U.S. representative Sandy Levin, who's retiring.Now Bieda is running for Macomb County clerk.In…
State Senator Steve Bieda is perhaps the biggest history buff in the Michigan legislature. He’s an expert on coins, once designed one for the mint, and…
Last week, U.S. Rep. Sander Levin, D-Mich., confirmed that he will retire at the end of this term. On Wednesday, Andy Levin announced his bid to succeed…
When I was a child, there were kids whose parents told their children never to have anything to do with government or politics. They said it was a dirty…
This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about a loss to Trump’s transition team, newspaper…
A state House committee takes up legislation tomorrow aimed at cracking down on so-called "revenge porn."Under the proposed law, posting sexually explicit…
Tobacco, somebody once said, is the only product that, when used as directed, kills you. Though smoking rates have declined, more than a 150,000 Americans…