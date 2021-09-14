-
“Who’s going to vote on Tuesday?”President Donald Trump drew cheers from his supporters when he asked that question during a rally Friday in Oakland…
-
Happy birthday to you, Stevie Wonder! The Michigan soul legend was born 70 years ago Tuesday in Saginaw, and has been filling our lives with wonder ever…
-
Today on Stateside, a look at how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the housing market. We talk with an affordable housing expert to find out what the…
-
Detroit music legend Stevie Wonder has a street officially named after him.Stevie Wonder Avenue is on a stretch of Milwaukee Street near Woodward Avenue…
-
Two Michigan icons are among those being singled out for a special honor.Longtime congressman John Dingell and music legend Stevie Wonder don’t have a lot…