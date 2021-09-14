-
If you've seen a small shield-shaped brown insect slowly crawling on the walls inside your home, you might be housing one of Michigan's newest invaders:…
The bug looks like this:Or for a more menacing view of the brown marmorated stink bug:We reported two years ago that the invasive bugs were found in four…
The invasive skunk of the insect world has been found in four counties in Michigan.Here are the counties where the Brown marmorated stink bug has been…
Home is where the heart is. It's probably also where a ton of brown marmorated stink bugs are right now, crawling out from behind photos, covering your windows and dropping into your hair. Help may be on the way, in the form of a parasitic Asian wasp.