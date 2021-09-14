-
The Michigan Public Service Commission will hold an inquest of regulated utility companies in the wake of August storms that resulted in widespread…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in Grand Rapids, qualifying the city for additional assistance as it copes with power outages and…
The City of Grand Rapids will run an Emergency Operations Center through the weekend to manage the response to this week’s storms.Areas in and around…
Did you know the Edmund Fitzgerald sank in a fierce storm on November 10, 1975?As Gordon Lightfoot wrote in his song about the Fitzgerald, which sank in…
460,000 without powerA storm with winds up to 70 miles per hour and heavy rain knocked down trees and power lines across Michigan yesterday. 460,000 homes…
On today's show, we found out why baby boomers seem to be key for the auto industry.And, the author of the new book, "The Great American Jet Pack: The…
The Associated Press reports that a derecho could create several storms in the Midwest with wind gusts reaching close to 100 mph:That's the info for the…
Tons of trees felled by a spring storm that swept across Calhoun County will be used to help generate power for residents and businesses in Mid-Michigan.…
DETROIT (AP) - Utilities say they're working to complete power restoration after severe thunderstorms hit southern Michigan earlier in the week.About…
Michigan utility crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. Last night’s storms knocked out power for 125,000…