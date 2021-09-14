-
David Feingold has bipolar disorder. He discussed how the disease has shaped his work as an artist and how it contributed to his divorce from his ex-wife.…
Dorothy Maxine Keely McClanahan is 95 years old. At the StoryCorps mobile booth in Flint, she and her daughter, JoAnn McClanahan, talked about her…
After being born to a teenage mother, Sharon Simeon was adopted as an infant. She spent 23 years trying to find her birth mother, Johnnie Mallett…
In 2003, Flint resident Leon El-Alamin was arrested for dealing drugs and gun possession. He was 19 years old. El-Alamin spent seven years in prison. He’s…
Susan Ahn Cuddy didn't fit the 1950s housewife mold. For one, she was an expert in air combat tactics. It wasn't until after her death in 2015 that her kids understood the full extent of her legacy.
There is something new greeting visitors to the Flint Institute of Arts. Beginning this week and running until September 4th, a shiny airstream trailer is…
Today on Stateside, a Republican state representative says the way to reduce mass shootings is by strengthening the mental health system, and toning down…
This August, Michigan Radio will welcome StoryCorps’ renowned Airstream-trailer-turned-recording-booth to Flint, Michigan to collect the stories of local…
As part of the University of Michigan’s Bicentennial Celebration, the University of Michigan Library brought StoryCorps to campus last fall to capture…
In November, StoryCorps launches The Great Thanksgiving Listen, its most ambitious initiative to date.This Thanksgiving weekend (Thursday, Nov. 26 –…