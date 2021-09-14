-
This year, more than 7 million Michigan residents are registered to vote, and midterm election turnout is expected to be the highest in years.But what…
-
Some voting rights and civic engagement groups are calling on Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson to release a plan about how her office will provide…
-
Absentee ballots will start arriving in Michigan mailboxes in the next few weeks. One county clerk is predicting confusion.Genesee County Clerk John…
-
Today on Stateside, Governor Rick Snyder announced he's striking a question about past felony convictions from some state job and license applications.…
-
Michigan voters will decide a ballot question in November that would open up the voting process.The state Board of Canvassers certified the “Promote the…
-
A federal appeals court restored a law Wednesday that bans Michigan voters from checking a single box to vote for all of a party's candidates.That means…
-
A federal judge says a Republican-sponsored law to ban straight ticket voting in Michigan discriminates against African-American voters.In his decision…
-
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.The decision Friday means Judge Gershwin Drain will hold a…
-
A federal judge says some Michigan lawmakers must sit for interviews about a law that bans straight-party voting.The questions will be limited to what…
-
I was a little surprised when Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette appealed the decision striking down the ban on straight-ticket voting to the U.S.…