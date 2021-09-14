-
The Graduate Employees' Organization (GEO) at the University of Michigan voted to end their strike late Wednesday night.An overwhelming majority of…
-
The University of Michigan has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the union representing graduate student employees on campus. The Graduate…
-
Members of the graduate student employee union at the University of Michigan have voted to approve a strike in response to the school’s COVID-19…
-
The sports world almost stopped on a dime as NBA teams, and even some baseball teams, followed the lead of the Milwaukee Bucks and declined to play in…
-
More than a thousand nursing home workers from more than a dozen facilities in the Detroit area will not go on strike today as planned, their union…
-
UAW members at General Motors are getting their first paycheck since going on strike two weeks ago.The paycheck comes from the union, from the strike…
-
Inside the union hall for UAW Local 167 in Wyoming, there are cases of bottled water stacked against the wall, bags of chips lined up along the table, and…
-
The United Auto Workers say General Motors canceled health insurance for more than 49,000 striking workers Monday night, without any notice.The move means…
-
About 1,900 workers went on strike at the Faurecia interior parts plant in Saline at 12:05am. This strike comes after previous contract between the UAW…
-
More than 2,700 union workers at GM's CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ontario walked off the job early Monday morning.The plant builds GM's best-selling…