student debt

Michigan college grads are borrowing 42% more on average than they were 10 years ago. Today, your average Michigan student with school loans has about…
14,000 students have dropped out of Eastern Michigan University over the past ten years without completing their degrees, primarily because they couldn't…
Wayne State University has a message for former students who owe money to the Detroit school: Come back and let's make a deal.Wayne State says it will…
Student loans help millions get their college degrees.But critics say our rigid, outdated system for paying back those loans is causing too many people to…
My first instinct was to draw the weighty Student Loan Debt object as an anvil.You guys know what an anvil is, right?An anvil is a block with a hard…
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell came to the University of Michigan yesterday to host an hour-long roundtable discussion on student loan debt. She began by…
Struggling to repay student loans is something that unites many of us. Across the country, almost 40 million people are trying to repay $1.3 trillion in…
