-
What do you think is the biggest category of consumer debt in this nation, apart from home mortgage loans? Car loans? Medical bills?Not even close. It is…
-
A Michigan congressman is proposing legislation to help people struggling with student loan debt.U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee’s package of bills includes a…
-
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell came to the University of Michigan yesterday to host an hour-long roundtable discussion on student loan debt. She began by…
-
Struggling to repay student loans is something that unites many of us. Across the country, almost 40 million people are trying to repay $1.3 trillion in…
-
New federal data shows Washington now holds more than $1.1 trillion in student loans taken out by nearly 40 million people.And that dollar amount is up by…
-
Thousands of new Michigan college graduates entered the workforce in the past month.Many can relate to the findings of a new poll on student loans.A new…
-
This Week in Review, Rina Miller and Jack Lessenberry talk about how Rand Paul thinks Detroit should lower it's tax rate in order to stabilize, what's…
-
A new report shows Michigan college students are carrying a lot of student loan debt.The Institute for College Access and Success says Michigan college…
-
Governor Sndyer's approval rating is upGovernor Snyder's approval rating is at it's highest since the summer of 2012. As the Detroit Free Press…
-
Everybody pretty much hates baby boomers, the most numerous, obnoxious and self-indulgent generation on the planet. I should know: I am one. Well, if you…