-
Michigan lawmakers are closer to exempting police officers from rules governing how unruly students can be handled in school.State law requires public…
-
While their friends may have been moving back to dorms or apartments to start the new school year, a group of occupational therapy students from Western…
-
The future of the Detroit Public Schools as a functioning district is in doubt. The state Legislature is haggling over whether to give it a fighting…
-
It's no secret that the city of Flint is wrestling with huge challenges. A water crisis, high crime rates and a shrinking population.But, despite its…
-
A group of parents and supporters is hoping to shed light on the disappearance of 43 students in Mexico.They're called Caravana 43 and they are visiting…
-
When it comes to recruiting and graduating low-income students, one school that is clearly getting it right is Kalamazoo College.The New York Times ranks…
-
There are 545 local school districts in Michigan and 56 Intermediate School Districts, or ISDs.Around 50 of those districts were in the red at the end of…
-
The University of Michigan has a race problem.“Open it up! Or we’ll shut it down!” chanted half a dozen black students at the Board of Regents meeting…
-
Last year, Lansing public school officials laid off all their elementary art and music teachers.The move got national attention from outraged educators…
-
The number of K-12 students in the U.S. without a home is on the rise.More than 1.1 million children in the U.S. were homeless in the 2011-2012 school…