Stateside: Inside the third surge; sturgeon spawning season; Detroit council trail-blazer steps awayToday on Stateside, a look inside a hospital ward caring for a bunch of younger COVID patients. Plus, a Detroit council trail-blazer Raquel…
Dead lake sturgeon have been turning up along the shore of Lake Michigan. Seven sturgeon carcasses have been found since mid-July on beaches in the…
The U.S. and Canada are working to restore populations of a prehistoric fish in the Great Lakes that was nearly wiped out. We went out with a crew of…
One of the most ancient species in the Great Lakes is the sturgeon. The fish has been around since the time of the dinosaurs, and was once abundant in all…
The Center for Biological Diversity is petitioning the federal government to protect lake sturgeon under the Endangered Species Act.The Center's Mark Finc…
This month, hundreds of spear fishers went to Black Lake in northern Michigan. They competed to catch just six lake sturgeon before the fishing season…
Michigan’s shortest hunting or fishing season begins, and likely ends, Saturday morning.Starting when the clock strikes 8am, more than 300 ice fishermen…
Lake sturgeon are a threatened species in Michigan. And there’s one spot in the state where the fish are in particular danger.One group gets together…
This Saturday, 35 baby sturgeon will be released into the Kalamazoo River at a sturgeon release party. It’ll be in New Richmond and it’s open to the…
The prolonged winter and the ice cover on the Great Lakes could lead to some lasting effects on wildlife.For one thing, scientists expect that a lot of…