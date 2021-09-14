-
Recent blogs from the free-market think tank the Mackinac Center for Public Policy applauded Governor Snyder's $10 million cut to what it calls "the…
-
More Medicare recipients in Michigan will qualify for subsidies to buy supplemental health insurance that covers their coinsurance and deductibles.The…
-
A growing number of Flint water customers are being told to pay past due bills, or risk having their service shut off.The city is under pressure to get…
-
Governor Rick Snyder was at the Michigan Radio studios earlier today for a special call-in program, taking your questions. The show was hosted by Rick…
-
More than 436,000 Michigan residents will qualify for tax subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, according to a report released today from the Kaiser…
-
Congressman Fred Upton says he’s in favor of getting rid of federal subsidies for the oil and gas industry.He made the comments during a debate last…
-
Michigan corn farmers may be losing a ‘safety net’. The Congress is expected to vote soon on ending ethanol subsidies. The move is expected to save the…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-976518.mp3Sugar beets are large white beets that grow well in Michigan’s…