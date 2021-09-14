-
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and First Lady Sue Snyder announced Friday plans for a new 24-hour statewide hotline for sexual assault survivors to call…
-
A day-long summit taking place today at Eastern Michigan University will focus on ending campus sexual assault statewide.The third-annual "Inform,…
-
First Lady Snyder announces her second annual summit to fight campus sexual assault.Sue Snyder will hold the "Inform, Empower, Prevent: Let's End Campus…
-
The state is asking colleges and universities to submit proposals to help prevent campus sexual assaults. It will award $500,000 in grants to help fund…