-
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, suicides decreased in Michigan from 2019 to 2020. The data shows 1,471 deaths by…
-
Michigan’s Suicide Prevention Commission published its first full report, recommending steps that the authors said would decrease the number of suicide…
-
A community mental health provider in Michigan says the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic could result in a behavioral health crisis.Pine Rest Christian…
-
The Michigan appeals court says Flint can't be sued for the death of a man who killed himself after police returned a gun to him.Kyle Wheeler's gun was…
-
The world is still reeling from the recent deaths of designer Kate Spade and chef and writer Anthony Bourdain. These tragedies have drawn the country's…
-
A new report finds Michigan’s suicide rate increased by a third over the last 20 years.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports between…
-
Minding Michigan is Stateside’s ongoing series exploring mental health and wellness issues in our state. Today, the focus turns to suicide.One person in…
-
More than 1,000 people sent in tips about suicide threats to a state-run student safety hotline last year. It’s the first time suicide was the most common…
-
A new report says Michigan’s death rate from suicide, alcohol and drug use is poised to skyrocket over the next decade.The report, Pain in the Nation,…
-
Ann Arbor city officials want the Downtown Development Authority to fast-track authorization to install safety fences on the top deck of city-owned…